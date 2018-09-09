Bills Bench Starting QB Nathan Peterman in Favor of Josh Allen Against Ravens

Josh Allen replaced Bills starter Nathan Peterman, who threw two interceptions on Sunday.

By Kaelen Jones
September 09, 2018

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen made his NFL debut when he replaced starter Nathan Peterman during the third quarter against the Ravens on Sunday.

Buffalo trailed Baltimore 40-0 with 11:22 remaining in the third when Allen entered the contest.

Peterman, named the Bills' starting signal-caller entering the season, had thrown his second interception of the day during his final drive before giving way to Allen. He completed 5-of-18 passes for 24 yards and two interceptions.

The Bills selected Allen out of Wyoming with the seventh overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft. Allen's first career possession was a three-and-out that ended when he took a sack on third down.

Fellow rookie first-round pick, Lamar Jackson, also entered at quarterback for the Ravens during the third quarter with Baltimore ahead by six possessions.

