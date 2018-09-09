Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen made his NFL debut when he replaced starter Nathan Peterman during the third quarter against the Ravens on Sunday.

Buffalo trailed Baltimore 40-0 with 11:22 remaining in the third when Allen entered the contest.

Peterman, named the Bills' starting signal-caller entering the season, had thrown his second interception of the day during his final drive before giving way to Allen. He completed 5-of-18 passes for 24 yards and two interceptions.

The Bills selected Allen out of Wyoming with the seventh overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft. Allen's first career possession was a three-and-out that ended when he took a sack on third down.

Fellow rookie first-round pick, Lamar Jackson, also entered at quarterback for the Ravens during the third quarter with Baltimore ahead by six possessions.