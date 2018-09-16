The Packers will reportedly have Aaron Rodgers under center in a pivotal Week 2 NFC North clash against the Vikings, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Rodgers sprained his knee last Sunday night in a thrilling 24-23 win over the Bears. Green Bay’s star quarterback returned to practice on Saturday after sitting out this entire past week.

Rodgers suffered the injury in the first half against Chicago in Week 1 and was carted off to the locker room. He returned in the second half, and ended up throwing for 286 passing yards and three touchdowns.