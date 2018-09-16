A pair of winless squads will face off on Sunday when the Saints host the Browns. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

Cleveland did snap its 17-game losing streak in Week 1, but still remain winless after a 21-21 tie vs. Pittsburgh. The Browns defense forced six turnovers against Ben Roethlisberger and Co., yet failed to generate sustained offense behind new quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The former Bills QB went just 15-40 for 197 yards in his Browns debut.

The Saints didn't share the same offensive struggles. They tallied 40 points against Tampa Bay. However, New Orleans struggled throughout on the other side of the ball and lost 48-40 to the Ryan Fitzpatrick-led Buccaneers.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Saints: vs. Falcons (9/23); at Giants (9/30); vs. Redskins (10/8)

Browns: vs. Jets (9/20); at Raiders (9/30); vs. Ravens (10/7)