How to Watch Chargers vs. Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Chargers vs. Bills on Sunday, Sept. 16.

By Michael Shapiro
September 16, 2018

Two winless teams will look to get to .500 on Sunday as the Bills host the Chargers. Kickoff from New Era Field in Buffalo is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. 

The Bills suffered the worst defeat of Week 1 in their season opener by losing 47-3 to Baltimore. Quarterback Nathan Peterman went 5-18 on the afternoon. He threw two interceptions and was replaced in the second half by rookie Josh Allen, who will start against Los Angeles. 

The Chargers had a rough home opener of their own. They allowed 38 points to the Chiefs in a double-digit victory. Phillip Rivers compiled 424 yards on 51 pass attempts and three touchdowns. Both Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon tallied more than 100 yards receiving in the loss. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET 

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games: 

Bills: at Vikings (9/23); at Packers (9/30); vs. Titans (10/7)

Chargers: at Rams (9/23); vs. Chargers (9/30); vs. Raiders (10/7)

