It's official. Former All-Pro receiver Josh Gordon is now a Patriot after the Browns dealt the long-troubled wideout for a fifth-round pick on Monday.

Many groaned, celebrated, and took to Twitter to express their astonishment at New England's latest acquisition. The Browns had awaited Gordon's return throughout the entire preseason, but after appearing in one regular-season game, the two sides have parted ways.

Gordon joining New England was something some saw as a possibility, while others, such as NFL Network's Marc Sessler, perceived as fodder. No way could the Browns possibly deal Gordon to the Patriots, the same team that refused to even consider any of their offers for former backup quarterback Jimmy Garappolo.

Sessler was so sure of it, he said he'd drink bleach if it happened.

If Josh Gordon lands with an AFC North team or the Patriots — or Jets — I will drink bleach for 1,000 days. — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) September 15, 2018

But on Monday, the Browns traded Gordon, the only 1,000-yard receiver Cleveland has had since Braylon Edwards in 2007, to the Patriots.

Patriots teammates were understandably excited, or at least positive about the acquisition, as receiver Phillip Dorsett explained.

When asked about Gordon's seven-catch, 151-yard performance against New England back in 2013, safety Duron Harmon recalled the wideout's dominance, simply stating, "Yeah, he had a lot of yards."

Video: Safety Duron Harmon remembers Josh Gordon having success against him and the Patriots’ D in 2013. He hopes those types of plays are now coming to the Patriots with news of the team acquiring Gordon. pic.twitter.com/Rzqn1PPjvm — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 17, 2018

As for the rest of the sports world, many couldn't believe Bill Belichick's squad had added such a talented player to its roster.

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum, who hasn't shied from sharing his opinions on sports transactions before, was notably shocked.

His backcourt partner Damian Lillard was also confounded.

Free-agent veteran tailback DeAngelo Williams was perplexed, and shared his thoughts in a series of tweets.

What’s best for the organization would have been a damn kicker that could kick yesterday! But hey let’s get rid of our pro bowl receiver! Makes sense 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/DhXqIT6UHL — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) September 17, 2018

Hey Dallas, Miami,Carolina,Buffalo(u need everything) redskins and Baltimore and I could go on and on of teams that need a stretch the field proven threat and u let him go to the patriots pic.twitter.com/DA4gKGhlGf — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) September 17, 2018

Twitter virtuoso and former NFL punter Pat McAfee also weighed in, wondering how Gordon was had for only a fifth-round pick.

How about the @Browns? The #DawgPound doesn’t deserve this.. first they can’t win a game.. they can’t drink bud light.. and now they have to watch their best player get his whole life together while possibly winning a Super Bowl with the @Patriots... All for a 5th rounder pic.twitter.com/BAiFG3sGwt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 17, 2018

Nevertheless, this is very much real. In fact, Gordon could reportedly suit up as early as Week 3 for the Patriots.

A scary possibility, indeed.