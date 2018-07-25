If the reigning two-time Finals MVP told you that your team was not going to win a championship and you shouldn't be concerned with what teams in title contention are doing during the offseason, would it be better or worse if it happened on your own podcast?

That is the question C.J. McCollum now has to battle with after hosting Kevin Durant the latest episode of his Pull Up podcast.

McCollum was one of many people who was not too pleased with DeMarcus Cousins signing with the Warriors for just $5.3 million earlier this month, and he decided to air out his frustration with Durant.

However, Durant was not interested in hearing McCollum's complaints and instead told him there was no reason to be upset about the move because the Trail Blazers weren't going to be competing for a spot in the Finals anyway.

You can listen to the segment below:

Kevin Durant straight up laughed at the Blazers getting swept and Boogie signing with Golden State to CJ McCollum on CJ’s own podcast.



💀😵 pic.twitter.com/iKqCBGodgi — Kris Hanson (@KrisHansonRCF) July 25, 2018

It is a bit hard to complain about what the defending champions are doing when you didn't even win a playoff game.