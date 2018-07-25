Listen: Kevin Durant Roasts C.J. McCollum on His Own Podcast for Reaction to Boogie Signing

C.J. McCollum picked the wrong person to complain to about DeMarcus Cousins signing with the Warriors.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 25, 2018

If the reigning two-time Finals MVP told you that your team was not going to win a championship and you shouldn't be concerned with what teams in title contention are doing during the offseason, would it be better or worse if it happened on your own podcast?

That is the question C.J. McCollum now has to battle with after hosting Kevin Durant the latest episode of his Pull Up podcast.

McCollum was one of many people who was not too pleased with DeMarcus Cousins signing with the Warriors for just $5.3 million earlier this month, and he decided to air out his frustration with Durant.

However, Durant was not interested in hearing McCollum's complaints and instead told him there was no reason to be upset about the move because the Trail Blazers weren't going to be competing for a spot in the Finals anyway.

You can listen to the segment below:

It is a bit hard to complain about what the defending champions are doing when you didn't even win a playoff game.

