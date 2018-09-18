DeSean Jackson on Ryan Fitzpatrick Staying at QB for Buccaneers: 'You Can't Take the Hot Man Out'

DeSean Jackson leads the NFL in receiving yards through two games and Ryan Fitzpatrick leads the league in passing yards.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 18, 2018

Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a believer in FitzMagic.

In an appearance on NFL Network on Monday, the three-time Pro Bowler expressed his support for backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick getting a chance to continue his strong start to the season even after starter Jameis Winston returns from his three-game suspension.

"He's been playing on fire right now," Jackson said. "With the way the team is rallying behind him and just playing lights-out football, you have to kind of honor it. You know what I'm saying? You can't take the hot man out. You got the hot fire right now. It's like 'NBA Jam.' We used to play 'NBA Jam'—whoever's got that hot fire shot, you got to keep shooting, man."

Fitzpatrick's start to the season has been a major surprise to many. He has arguably been the best quarterback in the NFL in the first two weeks. He has completed 78.7% of his passes for a league-high 819 yards and eight touchdowns. Additionally, Tampa Bay defeated a pair of division winners from last season by first beating the Saints in New Orleans and then knocking off the Eagles at home.

For Jackson though, Fitzpatrick's start has meant even more. Not only do Fitzpatrick and Jackson share clothes now, but Jackson also leads the NFL in receiving yards and yards per catch through two games with 275 yards on nine catches. He is also tied for second in receiving touchdowns with three.

The Buccaneers host the Steelers on Monday to close out Week 3. They travel to Chicago for Week 4 for the first game this season that Winston will be eligible to take the field. Tampa Bay has a bye in Week 5.

In August, general manager Jason Licht said it was not a guarantee Winston would get his job back after the suspension, noting that "If Ryan Fitzpatrick ... is playing lights out, I don't think it's fair right now to just say, 'Yes, [Jameis] is going to be the guy."

