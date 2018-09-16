FitzMagic is in the air.

In case you haven't noticed, the Jameis Winston-less Buccaneers are surprisingly 2-0, having beaten an NFC playoff team from a season ago in the Saints, and the reigning Super Bowl champs in the Eagles.

At the center of Tampa Bay's hot start has been quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who delivered once again in Sunday's 27-21 win over Philadelphia. He followed up a four-touchdown performance in Week 1 against the Saints by dropping four more on the Eagles. In fact, his first throw of the game was a 75-yard bomb to DeSean Jackson.

The Bucs came out HOT 🔥 https://t.co/h39kOTZKvd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 16, 2018

Nobody saw Fitzpatrick's amazing start coming. Probably no one was prepared for what transpired after Sunday's contest either.

Fitzpatrick rolled into his postgame press conference in a black jacket, unzipped to reveal his chest and a pair of gold chains. He also had a pair of black shades on. Oh, and his trademark lumberjack beard, which actually represented the subdued portion of his outfit.

Reactions were a mixture of praise and confusion.

I love it Fitz you wear it better than me .. WHEN YOUR QB WEAR YO FIT TO AFTER GAME PRESS CONFERENCE LMAO 😂😂 SWAGG AND THE JEWLS 💎💎 https://t.co/5dIthDK42Q — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson11) September 16, 2018

LOL you know he had a backup outfit if they lost https://t.co/UzEdW7xUWT — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 16, 2018

Of course, when you start the year a combined 48-for-61 (78.7%) with 819 yards, eight touchdowns and one pick, plus victories over a division rival and the reigning Super Bowl winners, you get to do what you want.