Stormy Daniels revealed in her new book, "Full Disclosure," that she was "terrified" of long-time Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger when he walked her back to her hotel room after Donald Trump introduced the two at a celebrity golf tournament. A copy of the book was obtained by CNN Wednesday.

Daniels was with Trump at a club in Lake Tahoe in 2006, where the tournament was being hosted, when she met Pittsburgh's quarterback. At the end of the night Trump asked Roethlisberger to walk Daniels to her hotel room.

She says Roethlisberger asked her for a "good night kiss," which she refused, according to CNN. She claims that he then pushed on her hotel room door as they stood outside her hotel room.

"I was terrified. I am rarely terrified," Daniels wrote. She added that Roethlisberger responded by saying, "'Come on,'" as she went inside.

Daniels also wrote that Roethlisberger "stood outside, not leaving" while knocking for several minutes until he eventually left.

Daniels had previously disclosed her meeting with Roethlisberger, 36, but had not mentioned being afraid or his attempt to kiss her until now.

Penn Live asked Roethlisberger about his mention in the upcoming book and he declined to discuss the accusation.

Roethlisberger was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Milledgeville, Georgia in March of 2010 but charges were not pressed. He was sued in 2009 by a woman who said he raped her in a Lake Tahoe casino in 2008. Roethlisberger settled out of court with the Tahoe accuser in 2012.

Roethlisberger has been with the Steelers since 2004, when Pittsburgh took the QB 11th overall in the draft.