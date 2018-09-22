Bills' Social Media Accidentally Confuses Wisconsin for Minnesota

Don't worry. The Bills arrived to the right city for Sunday's game.

By Jenna West
September 22, 2018

The Buffalo Bills seem to need a little geography lesson.

On Saturday, the Bills tweeted that the team traveled 944 miles from Buffalo to Minneapolis for their Week 3 game against the Vikings. The tweet included a photo of a map with a Bills helmet resting on the state of New York to mark where the team plays and a Vikings helmet to indicate where they play. There was just one little problem.

The picture of the Vikings helmet picture was placed on Wisconsin. Oops!

Minnesota had a little fun with the mistake, posting a screenshot of the Bills' tweet captioned, "We actually play in the other Minnesota."

At least the Bills had the distance between Buffalo and Minneapolis correct. According to Google Maps, the distance between the two cities ranges from 943 to 1,019 miles depending on which route you take.

Despite the confusion, the Bills tweeted later on Saturday that they arrived in Minneapolis, showing off their travel threads.

Kickoff for Sunday's Bills-Vikings game is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

