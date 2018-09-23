The Ravens host the Broncos on Sunday.

The Broncos (2–0) are coming off a 20–19 win against the Raiders. Quarterback Case Keenum led Denver to a come from behind win. Kicker Brandon McManus made a 36-yard field goal with six seconds left to seal the victory.

The Ravens (1–1) are coming off an extended break after losing to the Bengals 34–23 to the Bengals last Thursday. Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco started to lead a comeback but Cincinnati held the team off. Flacco finished with 376 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and four sacks.

The last times the two teams faced each in 2015, the Broncos won 19–13.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 23

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch with CBS All Access.