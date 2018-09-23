Bell is in the third week of his holdout.
The Steelers are reportedly "listening to trade offers" for running back Le'Veon Bell, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bell has sat out Pittsburgh's first two games of the season due to a contract dispute, and is likely to miss the Steelers' Week 3 battle with Tampa Bay on Monday night.
Bell has been fined over $1.5 million by the Steelers for missing the first two weeks of the season. He will forfeit $853,000 for each game he misses.
Pittsburgh has gotten off to an 0–2 start without the three-time Pro Bowler. Second-year running back James Connor has tallied 152 yards and three touchdowns in Bell's absence.
Bell led the league in carries in 2017, tallying 1291 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.