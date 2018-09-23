The Steelers are reportedly "listening to trade offers" for running back Le'Veon Bell, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bell has sat out Pittsburgh's first two games of the season due to a contract dispute, and is likely to miss the Steelers' Week 3 battle with Tampa Bay on Monday night.

Bell has been fined over $1.5 million by the Steelers for missing the first two weeks of the season. He will forfeit $853,000 for each game he misses.

Pittsburgh has gotten off to an 0–2 start without the three-time Pro Bowler. Second-year running back James Connor has tallied 152 yards and three touchdowns in Bell's absence.

Bell led the league in carries in 2017, tallying 1291 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.