How to Watch Packers vs. Redskins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Packers vs. Redskins on Sunday, Sept. 23.

By Emily Caron
September 23, 2018

The Redskins (1-1) look to secure their second win of the season by hosting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Pay Packers on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff at FedEx Field is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Washington fell 21-9 to the Colts in Week 2 after a dominant Week 1 win over the Cardinals. The Packers (1-0-1) also look for lucky number two this weekend after they followed up a one-point Week 1 win over the Bears with a Week 2 29-29 tie with former Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. 

Aaron Rodgers will face off against Alex Smith in his first season with the Redskins. Washington has only tallied 33 points in the first two games of 2018.

Both teams have struggled in the red zone so far this season. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET 

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

