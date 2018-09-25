Ryan Fitzpatrick was the lone success on our stream last week, with his 25.14 fantasy points being good enough for eighth-best among quarterbacks. This week brings the start of the bye-week portion of the schedule, with Carolina and Washington taking the first rests. The stream is even more open for business than it has already been this season.

For streaming purposes, 4for4’s Schedule-Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (aFPA) is a metric we rely on heavily to determine weekly matchup strength. As the season continues to progress and more data is available, aFPA becomes more and more reliable, using rolling 10-week data. Targets and efficiency metrics are also considered when choosing weekly streamers.

To provide actionable advice, candidates for streaming must have ownership rates of 40% or lower in leagues on two of Yahoo, CBS and ESPN.

Quarterbacks

Andy Dalton, Bengals at Falcons

Despite throwing for 860 yards and eight touchdowns on the season, Dalton still fits the ownership-rate criteria of a streamer this week. The Bengals are 2-1 and head south to battle a Falcons defense that ranks 28th in quarterback aFPA. Drew Brees just dropped 40.54 fantasy points on the Falcons, tossing the ball for close to 400 yards with three scores last Sunday. This may be the last week to pick up Dalton as a streamer, due to his weekly increase in league ownership.

Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins at Patriots

Just uttering his name makes some players cringe, but Tannehill is quietly posting serviceable fantasy numbers so far this season. He completed 17 of 23 pass attempts Sunday against the Raiders, totaling 289 yards and three touchdowns. The 30-year-old also ended Week 3 as the team’s leading rusher with 26 yards. Traveling to New England is no picnic, but the Patriots’ defense has started out slow, posting an aFPA of 24 against quarterbacks thus far. Tannehill is readily available across all fantasy sites, so grab him if you need a bye week fill-in or a quick replacement for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Baker Mayfield, Browns at Raiders

This may be the only week Mayfield qualifies as a streamer, but, for now, the rookie is under-owned. Finally getting the nod as the Browns’ starter, the Oklahoma product gets a great matchup for his first career start. Mayfield will face an Oakland defense that ranks 23rd in quarterback aFPA, yielding 20.7 points per contest to the position weekly. He showed his NFL readiness in Week 3, stepping in Tyrod Taylor to post 201 passing yards in barely more than a half of football, leading Cleveland to a comeback victory over the Jets. Pick him up while you can, because his time on the waiver wire will be fleeting.

Tight Ends

Austin Hooper, Falcons vs. Bengals

After three weeks, Hooper has posted the 13th-most PPR points among tight ends, averaging 9.2 per contest. Atlanta’s at home on Sunday against a Bengals’ defense that allowed 28.4 PPR points to the position in Week 1, followed by 22.1 in Week 2. The Falcons’ offense has scored more than 30 points in both of their last two games, and Hooper’s currently tied for third among Falcons in targets with 13. The third-year tight end is establishing himself as a part of the Falcons’ passing attack and makes an attractive streaming option for Week 4.

Ricky Seals-Jones (Cardinals) vs. Seahawks

Arizona’s offense isn’t exactly the picture of efficiency after three weeks, but a change at quarterback could impact the fantasy output of their players in a positive way. Seals-Jones is tied for second in targets on the team and is averaging seven PPR points per game. Seattle comes to town this week featuring a defense that has yielded an aFPA of 15.7 PPR points to tight ends through the first three weeks of 2018. Seals-Jones isn’t the most consistent fantasy player out there, but with the tight end position as unpredictable as it has been, he could be a decent streamer this week.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins (Jaguars) vs. Jets

Ready for the revenge game narrative? Yes, that’s right, Seferian-Jenkins battles his former team with the Jets in Jacksonville this week. The 25-year-old has an 84.8% snap rate, and is averaging .13 PPR points per snap so far. As the fourth-most targeted pass-catcher in Jacksonville, he’s is always in the mix, and could clear the low bar that represents starter-worthy numbers at tight end this week.

Defenses

Seattle Seahawks at Cardinals

The Seahawks struggled a bit on defense to start the season, but found their stride in Week 3 against the Cowboys, racking up five sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. They head to Arizona to face an offense ranked 23rd in defensive aFPA, a unit with their own share of issues on the offensive side of the ball so far in 2018. Rookie Josh Rosen will make his first career start, and Seattle may be able to take advantage.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Texans

It’s bizarre to see the Colts on a positive defensive list, but the unit is playing well through the first three weeks of the season, ranking 11th at the position in standard-scoring leagues. They Colts in Week 4 host the Texans, an offense ranked 24th in defensive aFPA. At an extremely low ownership across the board, the Colts make a decent streaming option on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers vs. Bills

Buffalo put more points on the board in Week 3 than their first two games combined, and the offense looked re-engergized with rookie Josh Allen under center. Still, this is a good matchup for the Packers at home. They have racked up six sacks, three turnovers, and a touchdown through their first three games, and will likely be double-digit favorites when the betting line settles on Sunday.