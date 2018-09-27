The Amazon-owned livestreaming service Twitch will begin broadcasting Thursday night NFL games for free, beginning with Week 4's matchup between the Vikings and Rams.

Twitch will stream 11 of the 12 remaining Thursday Night Football broadcasts this season as part of Amazon's $130 million deal with the NFL. The broadcasting deal runs through both the 2018 and 2019 seasons for Thursday Night Football, per ESPN.

Thursday Night Football will also be available to viewers via Prime Video and FOX.

Acquired by Amazon in 2014, Twitch is available in 200 countries worldwide. A February report measured the service's average viewership at 962,000 people.

Twitch's first Thursday Night Football stream will debut tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET.