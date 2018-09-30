How to Watch 49ers vs Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel

Here's how to watch the 49ers vs Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 30, in Week 4 of NFL action.

By Michael Shapiro
September 30, 2018

The 49ers will look to bounce back in Week 4 after losing Jimmy Garoppolo for the season last Sunday when they face the Chargers in an intrastate matchup. Kickoff from the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

San Francisco dropped to 1–2 last week after losing to the Chiefs 38-27, but the defeat was secondary to Garoppolo's ACL tear. The injury will sideline him for the rest of 2018. Second-year QB C.J. Beathard is expected to get the start for the 49ers on Sunday.

Los Angeles will look for a bounce back of its own when they lost to the Rams 35-23 on Sept. 23. The Chargers gave up 354 passing yards and three touchdowns against Jared Goff. They also allowed an additional 171 yards on the ground. They now sit two games back of the Chiefs in the AFC West.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET 

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

