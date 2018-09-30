The Bengals travel to Atlanta this weekend to take on the Falcons in a Week 4 matchup. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Both teams boast top-10 scoring offenses through three games. Each has averaged more than 26 points per contest. Cincinnati and Atlanta are also among the bottom-10 defenses in yards allowed per game.

The 1-2 Falcons are coming off a thrilling 43-37 overtime loss to the Saints in which quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns. Ryan has completed 78% of his passes over the past two games following an uncharacteristically poor season debut against the Eagles. Rookie receiver Calvin Ridley, the Falcons' first-round pick this year, has emerged with four touchdowns over that span, including a 146-yard, three-score performance against New Orleans.

After starting the season with two straight wins, the Bengals suffered their first loss against the Panthers last Sunday in Charlotte. Quarterback Andy Dalton has thrown for multiple touchdowns in every game this season, but also tossed four picks against the Panthers.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Falcons: at Steelers (10/7); vs. Buccaneers (10/14); vs. Giants (10/22)

Bengals: vs. Dolphins (10/7); vs. Steelers (10/14); at Chiefs (10/21)



