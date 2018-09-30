The Cleveland Browns, with a win finally under their belts, will travel to Oakland to take on the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Baker Mayfield will play his first game under center as the Browns' starter after leading Cleveland (1-1-1) to its first win in 635 days in Week 3. Mayfield took the field after Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion just before halftime and led the team in a stunning comeback against the Jets. The rookie QB completed 17-of-23 attempts for 201 yards, bringing his team back from an 11 point deficit entering the half and emerging with a 21-17 victory over New York.

The Raiders (0-3) are looking for their first win of 2018 after suffering three straight losses to start the season. Oakland fell to the Miami Dolphins 28-20 in Week 3 despite quarterback Derek Carr going 27-of-39 and throwing for 345 yards. Carr threw one TD to receiver Jordy Nelson in the opening drive and Marshawn Lynch found the end zone in the third quarter. A field goal gave the Raiders the lead going into the final quarter of play, but Oakland was unable to match a 14-point fourth quarter from Miami.

Both teams hope to establish a new tone for their team this weekend.

Here's how to watch this weekend's game:

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.