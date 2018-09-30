The Bears will host the Buccaneers for Week 4 on Sunday, Sept. 30.

Chicago sits atop the NFC North with a 2–1 record and is coming off a 16–14 win against Arizona. Khalil Mack has made a major impact in his start with Chicago. He has recorded three forced fumbles and one interception to go along with 13 combined tackles.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will rejoin the Buccaneers after serving a three-game suspension. Ryan Fitzpatrick has led the Bucs to a 2–1 start and became the first player in NFL history to throw for 400 or more yards in three straight games.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: FoxSportsGo. Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.