The Buccaneers turned to Jameis Winston to start the second half of Sunday's game against the Bears, who trailed 38-3 to start the game.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick started the game and went 9-for-18 for 126 yards and an interception and he fumbled the ball away on one of two sacks. Fitzpatrick started in place of Winston during the first three games of the year because Winston was serving a suspension.

The Bears were able to take such a big lead thanks to their quarterback Mitchell Trubisky tossing five touchdowns in the game's first 30 minutes.

On Winston's first drive, he picked up two first downs and started 5-for-5 for 29 yards, but on a first-and-10 from Chicago's 48, Winston was hit by Khalil Mack and had his sixth pass attempt intercepted by Danny Trevathan.

Khalil Mack hits Winston as he throws...



And Danny Trevathan comes up with the INT! #TBvsCHI



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/IlI7RAMpMo — NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2018

Trubisky threw his sixth touchdown pass on the ensuing drive to make it 45-3.

Winston went on to throw a 16-yard touchdown on his third drive of the game to make it 48-10, but he also tossed his second pick of the day on his final possession. For the game, Winston was 16-for-20 for 145 yards, one score and two interceptions.

You can look back on everything that happened in this game here.