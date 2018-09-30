Jameis Winston Replaces Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB for Second Half of Buccaneers vs. Bears

Jameis Winston took over for Ryan Fitzpatrick with the Buccaneers down 38-3.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 30, 2018

The Buccaneers turned to Jameis Winston to start the second half of Sunday's game against the Bears, who trailed 38-3 to start the game.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick started the game and went 9-for-18 for 126 yards and an interception and he fumbled the ball away on one of two sacks. Fitzpatrick started in place of Winston during the first three games of the year because Winston was serving a suspension.

The Bears were able to take such a big lead thanks to their quarterback Mitchell Trubisky tossing five touchdowns in the game's first 30 minutes.

On Winston's first drive, he picked up two first downs and started 5-for-5 for 29 yards, but on a first-and-10 from Chicago's 48, Winston was hit by Khalil Mack and had his sixth pass attempt intercepted by Danny Trevathan.

Trubisky threw his sixth touchdown pass on the ensuing drive to make it 45-3.

Winston went on to throw a 16-yard touchdown on his third drive of the game to make it 48-10, but he also tossed his second pick of the day on his final possession. For the game, Winston was 16-for-20 for 145 yards, one score and two interceptions.

You can look back on everything that happened in this game here.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)