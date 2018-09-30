Mitchell Trubisky got off to a fast start against the Buccaneers on Sunday, needing only 25 minutes to claim the Bears' all-time record for touchdown passes in one game in the Super Bowl era. He tallied six touchdown tosses by the afternoon's end, controlling the action throughout in a 48-10 victory.

The 2017 first-round pick tossed five touchdowns to five different receivers before halftime, claiming the record on a shovel pass to Taylor Gabriel at the Tampa Bay 3-yard-line.

Trubisky and the Bears absolutely shredded Tampa Bay's defense on Sunday, tallying 354 yards passing to go along with the six scores. Chicago also notched 141 yards on the ground. Bucs' quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick didn't fare as well before getting benched for Jameis Winston, going 9-18 for 126 yards and one interception in the first half.

You can watch Trubisky's record-tying and record-breaking tosses below:

✨ Magic Mitch ✨



This toss to Gabriel makes 5 for him in the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/sXqgdqRm07 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 30, 2018

Sunday's demolition displayed the potential of the Trubisky-Matt Nagy marriage in Chicago. The Bears' head coach opened his expansive playbook for a slew of misdirection passes, jet sweeps and screens, molding Trubisky to look like Alex Smith, who Nagy coached in Kansas City. Tarik Cohen was a menace out of the backfield, terrorizing Tampa Bay's linebackers en route to seven catches for 121 yards. After three weeks of uneven play, Chicago's offense matched its impressive defense led by Khalil Mack.

Chicago improved to 3–1 with Sunday's victory, now sitting atop the NFC North standings. The Bears will face another 3–1 squad next week, traveling to Miami for a matchup with the Dolphins.