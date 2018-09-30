Mitchell Trubisky Sets Bears' TD Record in Stunning Rout Over Buccaneers

Trubisky threw five touchdowns to five different receivers in the first half. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 30, 2018

Mitchell Trubisky got off to a fast start against the Buccaneers on Sunday, needing only 25 minutes to claim the Bears' all-time record for touchdown passes in one game in the Super Bowl era. He tallied six touchdown tosses by the afternoon's end, controlling the action throughout in a 48-10 victory. 

The 2017 first-round pick tossed five touchdowns to five different receivers before halftime, claiming the record on a shovel pass to Taylor Gabriel at the Tampa Bay 3-yard-line. 

Trubisky and the Bears absolutely shredded Tampa Bay's defense on Sunday, tallying 354 yards passing to go along with the six scores. Chicago also notched 141 yards on the ground. Bucs' quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick didn't fare as well before getting benched for Jameis Winston, going 9-18 for 126 yards and one interception in the first half.  

You can watch Trubisky's record-tying and record-breaking tosses below:

Sunday's demolition displayed the potential of the Trubisky-Matt Nagy marriage in Chicago. The Bears' head coach opened his expansive playbook for a slew of misdirection passes, jet sweeps and screens, molding Trubisky to look like Alex Smith, who Nagy coached in Kansas City. Tarik Cohen was a menace out of the backfield, terrorizing Tampa Bay's linebackers en route to seven catches for 121 yards. After three weeks of uneven play, Chicago's offense matched its impressive defense led by Khalil Mack. 

Chicago improved to 3–1 with Sunday's victory, now sitting atop the NFC North standings. The Bears will face another 3–1 squad next week, traveling to Miami for a matchup with the Dolphins. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)