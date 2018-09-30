Report: Steelers 'Actively Shopping' All-Pro Running Back Le'Veon Bell

Bell last suited up for Pittsburgh in January's playoff loss to Jacksonville.  

By Michael Shapiro
September 30, 2018

The Steelers are "actively shopping" Le'Veon Bell per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, aiming to deal the disgruntled running back who will sit out his fourth-consecutive game on Sunday night.

Opposing teams won't be able to get Bell on the cheap, though, as Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Pittsburgh wants "at least a second-round pick and a good player" in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowler. 

Pittsburgh has yet to find a team willing to meet its high asking price. Bell will be a free-agent at the end of the season, limiting his value on the trade market. 

The Michigan State product has sat for the Steelers' first three contests of 2018 as he seeks a new contract. Bell will forfeit $853,000 for each game he misses. 

Pittsburgh's offense hasn't slowed down without Bell, though, averaging over 29 points per game en route to a 1–1–1 record. Bell's replacement James Conner has rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries.  

Bell led the league in carries in 2017. He  tallied 1291 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)