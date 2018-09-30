The Steelers are "actively shopping" Le'Veon Bell per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, aiming to deal the disgruntled running back who will sit out his fourth-consecutive game on Sunday night.

Opposing teams won't be able to get Bell on the cheap, though, as Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Pittsburgh wants "at least a second-round pick and a good player" in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowler.

The #Steelers are now activately shopping RB Le'Veon Bell, sources say, making calls and doing due diligence. A trade would be difficult, but not impossible. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2018

Pittsburgh has yet to find a team willing to meet its high asking price. Bell will be a free-agent at the end of the season, limiting his value on the trade market.

The Michigan State product has sat for the Steelers' first three contests of 2018 as he seeks a new contract. Bell will forfeit $853,000 for each game he misses.

Pittsburgh's offense hasn't slowed down without Bell, though, averaging over 29 points per game en route to a 1–1–1 record. Bell's replacement James Conner has rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries.

Bell led the league in carries in 2017. He tallied 1291 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.