How to Watch Ravens vs. Steelers: Sunday Night Football Live Stream, TV Channel

Here's how to watch the Ravens vs. Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 30, in Week 4 of NFL action.

By Michael Shapiro
September 30, 2018

A pair of AFC North rivals will face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. The Ravens head on the road for a battle with the Steelers. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Last week, Baltimore beat Denver 27-14. The Ravens defense swarmed Case Keenum and the Broncos' attack, allowing just 192 yards passing while shutting out Denver in the game's final three quarters. Joe Flacco was an efficient 25-40 on the day and threw for 277 yards and one touchdown.

Pittsburgh earned its first win of 2018 last week by defeating the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The Steelers offense didn't slow down despite the continued absence of Le'Veon Bell. They posted 353 yards passing and three touchdowns from Ben Roethlisberger. JuJu Smith-Schuster led Pittsburgh's receiving corps with nine receptions for 116 yards. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET 

TV: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games: 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)