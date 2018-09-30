A pair of AFC North rivals will face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. The Ravens head on the road for a battle with the Steelers. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Last week, Baltimore beat Denver 27-14. The Ravens defense swarmed Case Keenum and the Broncos' attack, allowing just 192 yards passing while shutting out Denver in the game's final three quarters. Joe Flacco was an efficient 25-40 on the day and threw for 277 yards and one touchdown.

Pittsburgh earned its first win of 2018 last week by defeating the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The Steelers offense didn't slow down despite the continued absence of Le'Veon Bell. They posted 353 yards passing and three touchdowns from Ben Roethlisberger. JuJu Smith-Schuster led Pittsburgh's receiving corps with nine receptions for 116 yards.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

