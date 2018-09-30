How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Find out how to watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 30.

By Jenna West
September 30, 2018

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with rookie quarterback Josh Rosen starting.

Rosen made his NFL debut last week against the Bears when he replaced Sam Bradford in the fourth quarter. He entered while Arizona trailed 16-14 with 4:31 remaining in the game. Rosen was unable to lead the Cardinals to a comeback and the Bears won 16–14.

Last week, the Seahawks beat the Cowboys 24-13 to record their first win of the season. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns in the first half, while running back Chris Carson added a five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Seattle's defense also proved to be a challenge to Dallas, as safety Earl Thomas forced two turnovers.

The Cardinals are still looking for their first win of the season, while the Seahawks (1-2) haven't fared much better. The two teams will face off again later this year on Dec. 30.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial.

