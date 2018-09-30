How to Watch Texans vs. Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch the Colts vs. Texans on Sunday, Sept. 30.

By Jenna West
September 30, 2018

The Colts will host the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in their first divisional game of the season.

Neither team has started the season quite like they hoped. The Texans (0-3) have recorded one-possession losses in every game this year, including last week's 27-22 defeat at home to the Giants.

With New York up by 14 points at halftime, Houston began chipping away at its lead. However, the Texans's second half was marred due to a fumble by running back Lamar Miller and an interception thrown by quarterback DeShaun Watson. Both teams scored late touchdowns in the fourth quarter but the Giants walked away with the win.

Last week, the Colts (1-2) struggled in the red zone and ultimately fell 20-16 to the Eagles. Despite the Colts tying the score three different times, the Eagles won after drama late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who returned after a nine month absence, eluded a sack and threw a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor on third-and-nine to get the first down. The Eagles scored the game-winning touchdown four plays later.

Both teams are looking for a win on Sunday to turn their season around. They will face off again on Dec. 9.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial.

