New Panthers safety Eric Reid met with the media for his first press conference as a member of the Carolina Panthers. He announced that his collusion grievance case against the NFL will continue to move forward "without a doubt."

The former 49ers safety was signed by the Panthers last week.

Reid joined former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial equality and police brutality. Last season, the NFLPA filed a grievance with the NFL on Reid's behalf last season. The lawsuit alleges that team owners and the league, influenced by President Donald Trump, colluded to prevent his employment because of his protests.

Reid did not disclose many details about the case specifically. When asked about his plans for the anthem on Sunday, he said he couldn't talk about it since it is part of the case. He added that he is still considering other ways to protest.

Eric Reid is at the podium https://t.co/dv774UEhoQ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 1, 2018

When asked if his signing would open doors for Kaepernick, Reid said, "We'll see."

"There's always opposition when you speak on topics like I'm speaking on, but I'm a Black man in America. I grew up Black in America," Reid said. "You can't tell me that what I've experienced and what I've seen is not true."

The 26-year-old Reid played five seasons with San Francisco after being selected by the team in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft. He had 67 combined tackles and two interceptions last season.