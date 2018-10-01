Josh Rosen’s First Start Wasn’t Good—It Was Great

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Quickly

  • His supporting cast struggled on Sunday, but the Cardinals seem to have found a good one in their rookie QB
By Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling
October 01, 2018

On the Monday Morning NFL Podcast, Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling analyzed the first game of the Josh Rosen era…

GARY: Let’s go Seattle-Arizona. This one was not beautiful, but it was interesting. Let’s start with Josh Rosen. J.J. Nelson dropped a pass and he had another one where the receiver didn’t get his feet down in the end zone. I feel like his receivers let him down on a couple of plays that would’ve made this one look a lot more impressive than it actually does. What was your overall impression of Rosen?

ANDY: I was highly impressed. I think that’s the story of this game. I know they lost the game, they’re 0-4 and it’s probably going to be a lost season for Arizona. That was a great debut by the rookie quarterback. Chad Williams was the guy who didn’t quite get his feet inbounds on the touchdown, Larry Fitzgerald had two drops over the middle early on absolute dime throws from Rosen, Rickey Seals-Jones had a drop as well. Rosen was phenomenal throwing firm touch passes outside the field numbers and he was equally as good throwing lasers between the field numbers. I was highly impressed. He knew where to go with the ball. He looked like that at the end of the Chicago game for the most part. He looked much better today than he did against the Bears. We thought Rosen would be the most pro-ready of the rookies and so far, he looks like he is.

If you want the latest episode of The Monday Morning NFL Podcast in your feed when you wake up Monday morning, then subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts. For non-subscribers, there is typically a soul-crushing lag.

Also on this week’s edition of The Monday Morning Podcast:

1:26—Ravens handle Steelers with relative ease in Pittsburgh, Andy hates that Ravens trick formation

10:37—Rosen sharp in first start, Seattle’s ground game wins out, Earl Thomas tells Seattle sideline they’re No. 1 and what his absence will mean

17:22—Bortles seals one against struggling Jets

21:26—Mariota catches fire as Titans come back on the champs

29:18—Baker Mayfield’s first start spoiled in weird, wild shootout

34:38—Ezekiel Elliott dominates and a sharper Dak does enough for Dallas

39:03—Bears make Tampa’s defense look like they belong in the Big 12

44:14—Patriots’ D finds its form in blowout of Miami

48:48—Falcons defense hopeless to stop Andy Dalton in another high-scoring loss

53:32— LIGHNING(ish) ROUND!
• Giants regress on offense, Saints feature Alvin Kamara with a touch of Taysom Hill
• Frank Reich’s fourth-down call as Colts drop one in OT
• Packers do what Vikings were supposed to do to Buffalo
• Chargers hang on against game C.J. Beathard

1:00:50— Andy and Gary each pick their “Thing of the Week”

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)