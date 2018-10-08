Texans Beat Cowboys in Overtime After Controversial Jason Garrett Punt Decision

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn made the game-winning field goal. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 08, 2018

The Texans defeated the Cowboys 19–16 in overtime on Sunday night in Houston. 

The Cowboys (2–3) started off with the ball in overtime but failed to advance, and head coach Jason Garrett chose to punt on a fourth-and-one situation on the Houston 42-yard line, giving the ball back to the Texans.

Houston (2–3) then set up its winning drive with a pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson to DeAndre Hopkins, who then dodged defenders with some fabulous spin moves as he rumbled down the field for a 49-yard gain.

Hopkins finished with nine receptions for 153 yards.  

The pass helped set up the Texans for the field goal. Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn made the game-winning boot from 36 yards out. 

Watson went 33–for–44 with 377 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

One of the highlights of the night came when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott eluded Texan defenders multiple times and launched a throw down the field to Tavon Austin in the fourth quarter.  

The Texans got the ball back late in regulation with the chance to orchestrate a game-winning drive. But Watson threw a backbreaking interception in Dallas territory.

It was surprising to see the Texans finish with only 19 points, as Houston had five different trips inside the Dallas five-yard line. But the Texans only scored 16 points on those chances.  

The Cowboys face on the Jaguars next Sunday, while the Texans will face the Bills. 

