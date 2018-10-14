How to Watch Seahawks vs. Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the Seahawks vs. the Raiders in London on Sunday, Oct. 14.

By Jenna West
October 14, 2018

The Raiders and Seahawks are meeting across the pond to play in London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Seattle sits at a 2-3 record while coming off of a 33-31 loss to the Rams. Los Angeles took the lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Seahawks failed to score again after a pair of penalties.

Oakland (1-4) suffered a 26-10 loss to the Chargers last week after a sloppy performance. Quarterback Derek Carr completed 24 of 33 passes and threw one touchdown and one interception. Sunday marks the third consecutive season that the Raiders have played in an international game.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial.

