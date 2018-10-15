Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Defensive Coordinator Mike Smith

Mike Smith is out as the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator after the team's recent run of defensive blunders.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 15, 2018

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

Smith, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, was in his third season leading the Buccaneers' defense. The defense is ranked 31st so far this year. The move comes one day after the team lost to the Falcons 34-29 on Sunday. The loss marked Tampa Bay's third-straight defeat.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's worst scoring defense, allowing 34.6 points per game. Tampa Bay has recorded just nine sacks in five games and are allowing a league-worst 355.6 passing yards per game.

Despite making Smith the league's highest-paid defensive coordinator, the Buccaneers decided it was time to move on. Linebackers coach Mark Duffner is set to serve as the team's interim defensive coordinator.

The Buccaneers (2–3) will host the Cleveland Browns (2–3) on Sunday.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)