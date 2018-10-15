The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

Smith, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, was in his third season leading the Buccaneers' defense. The defense is ranked 31st so far this year. The move comes one day after the team lost to the Falcons 34-29 on Sunday. The loss marked Tampa Bay's third-straight defeat.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's worst scoring defense, allowing 34.6 points per game. Tampa Bay has recorded just nine sacks in five games and are allowing a league-worst 355.6 passing yards per game.

Despite making Smith the league's highest-paid defensive coordinator, the Buccaneers decided it was time to move on. Linebackers coach Mark Duffner is set to serve as the team's interim defensive coordinator.

The Buccaneers (2–3) will host the Cleveland Browns (2–3) on Sunday.