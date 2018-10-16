Week 6 was a productive one on the stream, as Jameis Winston topped all quarterbacks in fantasy points, and the Jets checked in with the sixth-most fantasy points among team defenses. Four teams are on a bye this week, putting an even greater focus on the stream, particularly at the quarterback position, with Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson all taking a seat.

For streaming purposes, 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed (aFPA) is a metric we rely on heavily to determine weekly matchup strength. As the season progresses and more data is available, aFPA becomes more and more reliable, using rolling 10-week data. Targets and efficiency metrics are also considered when choosing weekly streamers.

To provide actionable advice, candidates for streaming must have ownership rates of 40% or lower in leagues on two of Yahoo, CBS and ESPN.

Quarterbacks

Mitchell Trubisky, Bears vs. Patriots

Trubisky has thrown nine touchdowns in his last two games, the same number of scores he posted in his 12 starts as a rookie. He was excellent against the Dolphins last week, completing 22 of 31 passes for 316 yards and three scores, with another 47 yards on the ground. Trubisky has had his share of struggles, but the arrow is pointing up for him and the entire Chicago offense. He gets an encouraging matchup in Week 7 against New England. The Patriots are allowing average of 17.9 points to signal callers this season, adjusted for schedule strength, and conceded 352 passing yards and four touchdowns to Patrick Mahomes last week.

Sam Darnold, Jets vs. Vikings

For the second week in a row, Darnold scored more than 18 fantasy points, tossing the rock for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He has led the Jets to a couple of huge offensive performances this season, and is showing extreme promise for a rookie quarterback in the NFL. In Week 7, he’ll face Vikings defense that hasn’t lived up to its preseason billing, ranking third-to-last in quarterback aFPA and 24th against receivers. Darnold can be scooped up in most leagues and is an attractive spot starter this week.

Joe Flacco, Ravens vs. Saints

Flacco took a backseat to Alex Collins and the Baltimore defense in the team’s 21-0 dismantling of the Titans last week. The quarterback completed 25 of 37 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown, more than enough for the Ravens to cruise to victory. This week, however, the team will almost certainly need a whole lot more out of the passing game with the Saints coming to town. Drew Brees in the midst of another MVP-caliber campaign, but his defense hasn’t been up to the task, ranking 31st in quarterback aFPA. With a talented stable of receivers in a favorable home matchup, Flacco fits the streaming bill this week.

Tight Ends

C.J. Uzomah, Bengals at Chiefs

Uzomah is 10th in PPR points among tight ends since taking over for Tyler Eifert in Week 5, bringing a measure of consistency at an unstable position. The fourth-year tight end was third on the Bengals with seven targets last week, and that should continue with Eifert out for the year and Tyler Kroft dealing with a foot injury. Cincinnati heads to Kansas City in Week 7 to battle a Chiefs defense ranked 31st in tight end aFPA. Additionally, in Week 8 the Bengals play Tampa Bay, the 32nd-ranked defense in tight end aFPA. Uzomah may prove to be more than just a streamer the rest of the season, but, even if he doesn’t, he’s worth a start the next two weeks.

Ricky-Seals Jones, Cardinals vs. Broncos

After a brutal Week 5, Seals-Jones rebounded with five catches for 69 yards against the Vikings. Seals-Jones is fourth on the Cardinals in targets, and even when he got shut out in Week 5, he got six looks from Josh Rosen. Denver comes to town in Week 7, a defense ranked 24th in tight end aFPA. He also gets a beneficial matchup in Week 8, facing a San Francisco defense ranked 27th against tight ends.

Ben Watson, Saints at Ravens

Such is the state of the tight end position that having a supporting role in a high-powered offense is enough to register as a streamer. That describes Watson, who is averaging 7.14 PPR points per game for the mighty Saints this season. He gets a tough matchup with the Ravens on Sunday, though they have allowed double-digit points to the tight end position in three of their six games this season. This is as much a bet on the Saints as a whole as it is on Watson individually.

Defenses

Indianapolis Colts vs. Bills

The Colts are this week’s defense lottery winner, welcoming the Bills to Indianapolis. Nathan Peterman, he of the walk-off pick-six against the Texans last week, will likely start with Josh Allen heading for Tommy John surgery, and that should be music to the ears of every member of the Colts defense. This isn’t a recommendation by mere default, though. The Colts have the third-most sacks in the league (19), and a strong pass rush is as good a reason as any to trust a defense for fantasy purposes.

Buffalo Bills at Colts

Despite the team’s 2-4 record, the Bills’ defense has ranks ninth in fantasy scoring. Buffalo is tied with Indianapolis with 19 sacks, and leads the league in fumble recoveries. This could be an ugly game from an offensive standpoint with strong pass rushes on both sides, and while Andrew Luck has put up big numbers in his last three games, the Bills ability to get after the quarterback makes them a worthy streamer.

Dallas Cowboys at Redskins

The Cowboys shut down the Jaguars in Week 6, allowing just seven points in a dominant victory. This unit has been quietly effective this season, surrendering no more than 24 points to any opponent and racking up 18 sacks, tied for fifth in the league. Washington’s new-look offense has been inconsistent in 2018, which makes the Cowboys even more attractive from a streaming standpoint.