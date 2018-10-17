There’s Already a Website Asking If Jon Gruden Has Been Fired Yet

The site counts down how much time is left on Gruden’s contract and how much money he’s owed.

By Dan Gartland
October 17, 2018

We’re only six games into Jon Gruden’s Raiders comeback and some people are already eager for it to end. 

Oakland is 1–5 so far this season, its only win an overtime victory over the Browns in which the Raiders allowed 42 points, and ranks 28th in the NFL in both yards gained and yards allowed per game. Gruden has already traded Khalil Mack away and is reportedly trying to do the same with star receiver Amari Cooper.

Some Raiders fans are already fed up. That’s why there is already a website called “IsGrudenGoneYet” that tracks Gruden’s employment status, as well as how much time is left on his contract and how much money he’s owed. 

Yes, Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders. Maybe Oakland fans will actually be grateful when the team abandons them for Las Vegas in 2020. In the meantime, if you’d like to purchase the similar domain name “IsJonGrudenGoneYet.com” it’ll only cost you $13.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)