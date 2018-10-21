The Buccaneers reportedly feart that linebacker Kwon Alexander tore his ACL against the Browns during the second quarter Sunday, according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.

Alexander had entered the game with 38 total tackles, two forced fumbles and one sack this season. He's recorded at least 93 tackles every season he's been in the NFL since joining the league in 2015.

The fourth-year pro is in the final year of his rookie contract. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Alexander and the Bucs had been engaged in discussions over a long-term contract after he turned down previous extension offers.

Per Stroud, Alexander addressed the team following Sunday's overtime win over Cleveland and told teammates "don't take anything for granted." Alexander is due for an upcoming MRI that will determine the extent of his injury.