Watch: Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro Nails 59-Yard Field Goal to Bury Browns in Overtime

Chandler Catanzaro missed a game-winning field goal attempt at the end of overtime.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 21, 2018

With four seconds remaining in regulation and the score tied at 23, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lined up Chandler Catanzaro for a game-winning 40-yard field-goal attempt.

Catanzaro, who missed an extra point earlier in the game, sent his kick wide right and the game went to overtime.

Luckily for the Buccaneers, they were playing the Browns.

After punting on its first possession of the extra period, Cleveland intercepted Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay territory. The Browns, however, went three-and-out for their second straight overtime possession and sent the ball back to the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay then went three-and-out, but forced a fumble after Jabrill Peppers returned the punt 14 yards and retained possession with a new set of downs.

On third-and-29 from Cleveland's 41, Winston connected with DeSean Jackson to give Catanzaro another shot at the game-winner from 59 yards out.

The win moved the Buccaneers to 3-3 on the season, which is good enough for third in the NFC South. The Browns fell to 2-4-1 after picking up a loss in their fourth overtime game of the season, and they now sit in last place in the AFC North.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)