With four seconds remaining in regulation and the score tied at 23, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lined up Chandler Catanzaro for a game-winning 40-yard field-goal attempt.

Catanzaro, who missed an extra point earlier in the game, sent his kick wide right and the game went to overtime.

Luckily for the Buccaneers, they were playing the Browns.

After punting on its first possession of the extra period, Cleveland intercepted Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay territory. The Browns, however, went three-and-out for their second straight overtime possession and sent the ball back to the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay then went three-and-out, but forced a fumble after Jabrill Peppers returned the punt 14 yards and retained possession with a new set of downs.

On third-and-29 from Cleveland's 41, Winston connected with DeSean Jackson to give Catanzaro another shot at the game-winner from 59 yards out.

The win moved the Buccaneers to 3-3 on the season, which is good enough for third in the NFC South. The Browns fell to 2-4-1 after picking up a loss in their fourth overtime game of the season, and they now sit in last place in the AFC North.