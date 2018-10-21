Texans Safety Andre Hal Active for First Time Since Cancer Diagnosis

Hal was declared cancer-free in September. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 21, 2018

Texans safety Andre Hal is active for Houston's road matchup at Jacksonville on Sunday, taking the field for the first time since being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in May.

Hal opted for a cancer treatment that didn't include chemotherapy. He was declared cancer-free on Sept. 26.

"I've been working out the whole time, I never stopped working out," Hal said in September. "I was obsessed. I wanted to get back on the field."

Hal was placed on the reserve/non-football ilness list before the season. He was activated the the Texans' roster on Saturday. The LSU product has played for Houston since 2014, totalling nine career interceptions.

Hal started all 16 games for the Texans in 2017. 

