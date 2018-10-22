Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gave Randy Moss quite the greeting on Monday night ahead of New York's game against the Falcons.

In a tribute of sorts, Beckham ran up behind the broadcast table where Moss, who is now an ESPN analyst, was sitting. Beckham then mimicked Moss's infamous mooning at Lambeau Field in 2004. The 25-year-old pretended to pull his pants down, while Moss, who seemed confused at first, started laughing.

The Hall of Famer's celebration after his touchdown drew criticism, with Joe Buck calling it a "disgusting act."

Like Moss, Beckham has dealt with his own criticism over touchdown celebrations, including last year when he celebrated a touchdown by imitating a peeing dog, which earned him a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The move could also have been a sort of response to Moss's comments on Beckham after the Giants wideout gave a sit-down interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson alongside rapper Lil' Wayne. In the interview, Beckham expressed frustration with the New York offense and questioned quarterback Eli Manning's success when asked if he was the problem. He was reportedly fined for the interview.

Moss was seen on air, appearing to shake his head, as he seemed to have watched the interview for the first time.

"That wasn’t—that wasn’t a good interview to give," Moss said. "I can say that because I’ve lived through that … It was bad."