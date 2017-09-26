NFL

Giants Owner John Mara ‘Very Unhappy’ With Odell Beckham’s Celebration

0:47 | NFL
John Mara 'Very Unhappy' with Odell Beckham Jr. TD Celebration
Dan Gartland
29 minutes ago

Odell Beckham’s crude touchdown celebration on Sunday rubbed Giants owner John Mara the wrong way. 

“I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell’s behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally,” Mara wrote Tuesday morning in an email to the New York Post and New York Daily News

Beckham celebrated the first of his two touchdowns against the Eagles by imitating a peeing dog, which, despite the NFL’s relaxed celebration rules, earned him a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. He celebrated his second score with a stoic raised fist. 

Beckham said Monday that the dog celebration was a response to Donald Trump’s comments about NFL players Friday in Alabama. Mara and co-owner John Tisch also took issue with Trump’s comments calling players who protest “sons of b----es.”

Head coach Ben McAdoo didn’t comment on the nature of Beckham’s celebration but said he was disappointed to have to kick off from the 20-yard line. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters