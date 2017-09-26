Odell Beckham’s crude touchdown celebration on Sunday rubbed Giants owner John Mara the wrong way.

“I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell’s behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally,” Mara wrote Tuesday morning in an email to the New York Post and New York Daily News.

Beckham celebrated the first of his two touchdowns against the Eagles by imitating a peeing dog, which, despite the NFL’s relaxed celebration rules, earned him a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. He celebrated his second score with a stoic raised fist.

Beckham said Monday that the dog celebration was a response to Donald Trump’s comments about NFL players Friday in Alabama. Mara and co-owner John Tisch also took issue with Trump’s comments calling players who protest “sons of b----es.”

Head coach Ben McAdoo didn’t comment on the nature of Beckham’s celebration but said he was disappointed to have to kick off from the 20-yard line.