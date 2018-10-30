The Rams have bolstered their defensive line even more by trading for Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Los Angeles will send a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick in return for Fowler, according to Schefter.

The Jets and Rams were among teams interested in Fowler.

Jacksonville drafted Fowler with the No. 3 pick in 2015, but he missed that season after tearing his ACL. During the three years he played there, Fowler racked up 14 sacks, including two this season.

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay had previously said the team was looking to add another pass rusher to the defense it retooled during the offseason. Halfway through the season the unit is tied for eighth in the league in sacks with 22 and ranked eighth in total defense per game.

The Rams are 8-0 and the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. They play the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday.