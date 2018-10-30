2018 NFL Trade Deadline: Live Updates

Time is running out for NFL teams looking to make some moves before Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline. After weeks of speculation surrounding some of the league's biggest names, it's almost time to find out where players are headed next.

Some teams have already gotten the action started. Last week, the Oakland Raiders sent Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick. The New York Giants made their own moves by trading former first-round cornerback Eli Apple to the Saints and defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions.

Vetrans like Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson and 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon will be other names to keep an eye on as the trade deadline approaches.

Here is the latest news from around the league.

Monday

• The Patriots have reportedly inquired about Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas and Lions receiver Golden Tate, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

• The Lions have reportedly fielded calls from teams interested in acquiring receiver Golden Tate, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It is "not likely" Detroit trades Tate, unless the club is "blown away" by an offer potentially including a mid-round draft pick, per Pelissero. Tate told reporters he doesn't believe he'll be traded and would be surprised if he was, according to the Detroit Free Press.

• The Raiders have reportedly made veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin available for a late-round pick, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Per Pelissero, cornerback Rashaan Melvin is also available.