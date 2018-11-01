Jon Gruden has optimism about his future in Oakland.

In an interview with FOX Sports' Howie Long that aired before the Raiders played the 49ers on Thursday, Gruden spoke on the interest he's receiving from players around the league to join his team in the coming offseasons.

"I got a cell phone just like you and everybody else," Gruden said. "I get a lot of phone calls from people that are dying to come play here. I'm just telling you. They're dying to play for the Raiders."

"And to have salary-cap space and to have a chance to talk to the people that you really want to wear the silver and black, the guys you really want to wear the silver and black and represent this team, that's exciting."

Gruden is in the first season of a 10-year, $100 million deal with the Raiders. Some fans are already eagerly awaiting for when he will leave the team.

He drew heavy criticism for his decision to trade All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack, and although he's been praised for getting back a first-round pick in exchange for wide receiver Amari Cooper, it has made many believe he is starting a rebuild.

At 1-6, Gruden is off to the worst start of a season in his coaching career. He has never started a season 1-7.