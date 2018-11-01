Terrell Owens believes it's time for the New York Giants to bench Eli Manning.

In a conversation with TMZ on Thursday, Owens said he believed Manning's skills "are pretty much eroding" and that the quarterback was to blame for the Giants disastrous 1–7 start to the season.

"I mean, if it was anybody else, any other quarterback, he would have already been replaced," Owens told TMZ. "So, at this point, give someone else an opportunity... He's accomplished a lot, but at the end of the day, the writing's on the wall."

Manning, 37, has thrown eight touchdowns and six interceptions and has been sacked 31 times in eight games this season.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver also defended wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has 61 receptions for 785 yards but just two touchdowns this season. Beckham came under fire earlier this season after criticizing Manning and the team's offensive production in a sit-down interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson. Head coach Pat Shurmur was reportedly "absolutely livid" with Beckham, and Giants co-owner John Mara told the wide receiver to "do a little more playing and a little less talking."

"Odell can't perform because the quarterback is not performing," Owens told TMZ. "So, they should basically replace the quarterback... His skills are pretty much eroding and he's not really giving the guys an opportunity."

"You have special players that are behind those not so great lines that can make something out of nothing," Owens added. "Eli's not one of those types of quarterbacks. He needs protection."

In their next game, Giants will take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road on Nov. 12.