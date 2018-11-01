New Bills wide receiver Terrelle Pryor says he felt "underused" with the Jets during his six-game stint with the team earlier this season.

"I can ball," Pryor said Wednesday, according to ESPN. "I can ball, bro. I'm not being cocky. I just know how I study, how I work, and how I practice. I compete at a high level. I expect high things from myself."

The Bills signed Pryor to a one-year deal following his release from the Jets on Oct. 20. New York released Pryor after the 29-year-old tore his groin and was assumed to be out for at least two games as he recovered.

"I was going to miss a game, and then I got cut," Pryor said, according to ESPN. "So I guess, I don't know if I wasn't a part of their plan, or whatever it was."

Pryor said he was disappointed the Jets cut him, but that he wasn't resentful "because it's business."

"It's embarrassing when you get cut, whether it's from an injury—I know it's injury, I had a tear—so obviously it's embarrassing," Pryor said, according to ESPN. "But I have nothing but respect for [Jets] coach [Todd] Bowles over there and [general manager] Mike MacCagnan, and all the coaches that I had. I loved it over there. I loved them. So I have no harsh feelings."

Bowles responded to Pryor's comment with a joke on Wednesday. “I think every wideout I’ve ever known in the history of the game has been underused,” he said.

The wideout signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with New York in March and suffered from a fractured ankle shortly after. He missed most of the preseason but returned for the start of the regular season.

Pryor was targeted 22 times for 14 receptions, 235 yards and two touchdowns through six games. He was released after the team's Week 6 win over the Colts, the same game he suffered his groin injury.

Pryor will face his former team, the Jets, for the first time since his release on Nov. 11. The Bills take on the Bears on Sunday.