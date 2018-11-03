The Arizona Cardinals announced the release of veteran quarterback Sam Bradford on Saturday.

Bradford, who signed a one-year $20 million contract with the Cardinals this past offseason, made three starts this season before being supplanted by rookie Josh Rosen during Arizona's Week 3 loss to the Bears. Veteran Mike Glennon was also moved ahead of Bradford on the Cardinals' depth chart as the second-string signal-caller.

Bradford has been inactive for each of Arizona's last five games, forfeiting over $1.5 million of salary because of a roster bonus worth a reported $312,500 per game he was active.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Bradford raked in a $10 million signing bonus, $5 million in base salary, and $973,500 in per-game roster bonuses. The former No. 1 pick completed 62.5% of his passes for 400 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals attempted to trade Bradford ahead of this week's deadline, but were unable to find a partner. Per Breer, Arizona will be clear $2.35 million of Bradford's base salary if a team claims him on waivers Monday.

In nine seasons, Bradford has played a full season twice (2010, '12). He has thrown for 19,449 yards, 103 touchdowns and 61 interceptions.