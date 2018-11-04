The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Detroit Lions in a matchup between NFC North rivals on Sunday, Nov. 4. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Lions (3-4) enter the contest after a 28-14 loss against the Seahawks last week. The defeat spoiled a two-game win streak and sent Detroit to the bottom of the standings in the NFC North. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns and an interception in the defeat.

The Vikings (4-3-1) are also entering this weekend after a loss. Minnesota fell to the Saints 30-20 last week despite quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing for 359 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings are currently second in the division standings.

How to watch Sunday's game

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

