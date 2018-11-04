Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas went old school with his touchdown celebration on Sunday, paying homage to former Saint wideout Joe Horn.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees found Thomas who outran Marcus Peters to the end zone. The touchdown gave the Saints a 45–35 lead over the Rams late in the fourth quarter.

But it was what came after that really made fans lose their minds. Thomas went to the goal post and pulled out a phone, pretending to make a phone call.

Brees finds Michael Thomas for the dagger! #LARvsNO pic.twitter.com/yhayoE2tEz — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2018

The celebration was reminiscent of Horn's iconic moment in 2003. Horn's memorable score came in a 2003 blowout win over the Giants in New Orleans. He grabbed a 13-yard pass from Aaron Brooks, ran to the goal post, removed the cell phone and acted like he was making a phone call.

Thomas finished 211 yards and a touchdown on 12 catches in the Saints' 45-35 win.