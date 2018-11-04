Watch: Saints WR Michael Thomas Pays Homage to Joe Horn With Cell Phone Celebration

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas went old school with his touchdown celebration on Sunday, paying homage to former Saint wideout Joe Horn.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 04, 2018

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas went old school with his touchdown celebration on Sunday, paying homage to former Saint wideout Joe Horn. 

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees found Thomas who outran Marcus Peters to the end zone. The touchdown gave the Saints a 45–35 lead over the Rams late in the fourth quarter. 

But it was what came after that really made fans lose their minds. Thomas went to the goal post and pulled out a phone, pretending to make a phone call. 

The celebration was reminiscent of Horn's iconic moment in 2003. Horn's memorable score came in a 2003 blowout win over the Giants in New Orleans. He grabbed a 13-yard pass from Aaron Brooks, ran to the goal post, removed the cell phone and acted like he was making a phone call.

Thomas finished 211 yards and a touchdown on 12 catches in the Saints' 45-35 win.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)