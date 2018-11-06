Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, we tallied the political donations of every major decision-maker from each NFL team—the owner, the GM and the head coach—to lend a different perspective on the league.

Despite the league’s push to avoid politics in an increasingly turbulent political world, the nature of their ownership structure—and really, our society at large—makes that impossible. People have business interests. People have social interests. People want to see those things reflected in the society around them.

So ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, we searched through OpenSecrets.org and tallied the political donations of every major decision-maker from each team: the owner, the head coach and the general manager. The intent was not to create any sweeping generalizations about the league, though there is certainly some homogeneity when you look at where the money’s going. Instead, it was meant to lend perspective toward a league that is increasingly looked at as both far too conservative, and not nearly conservative enough.

Bills

Terry and Kim Pegula

2018 Contributions: $5,000 to the Independent Petroleum Association of America; Four contributions of $2,700 to Karin Housley, Republican senatorial candidate in Minnesota (Dec. 31, 2017).

Notable previous contributions: $2,600 to John Boehner, former Republican U.S. representative, OH-8 (Aug. 9, 2013); $2,400 to John Boehner, former Republican U.S. representative, OH-8 (Aug. 9, 2013); two contributions of $2,700 to Pat Toomey, Republican senator from Pennsylvania (April 6, 2016); $30,800 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (July 31, 2012); $30,400 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (July 31, 2012); $5,000 to the Citizens for Prosperity in American Today; $10,000 to the Republican Federal Committee of Pennsylvania (Oct. 10, 2010); $5,000 to the National Stripper Well Association (June 6, 2014); $5,000 to the National Stripper Well Association (April 20, 2016); $2,500 to Charles Schumer, Democratic senator from N.Y. (Oct. 1, 2012).

Brandon Beane

2018 Contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Sean McDermott

2018 Contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross (left) and vice chairman Tom Garfinkel Michele Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dolphins

Stephen Ross (owner)

2018 contributions: Two contributions of $2,700 to Lois J. Frankel, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Houst of Representatives, FLA-21 (March 2, 2018); Two contributions of $2,700 to Lena Epstein, Republican candidate for congress, Detroit, MI (May 17, 2018); $1,000 to More Conservatives Political Action Committee (Feb. 21, 2018); $10,000 to the New Jersey Democratic State Committee (Jan. 8, 2018); $10,000 to the New Jersey Democratic State Committee (July 3, 2018); $33,900 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (Feb. 21, 2018); $5,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee (July 16, 2018); $16,100 to the Republican National Committee (March 1, 2018); $33,900 to the Republican National Committee (March 3, 2018)

Notable previous contributions: $5,000 to the Jobs, Opportunities and Education Political Action Committee (Dec. 21, 2017); $5,000 to Prosperity Action Political Action Committee (Jan. 26, 2017); $2,700 to Paul Ryan, Republican member of the House of Representatives (Jan. 26, 2017)

Mike Tannenbaum (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: $1,000 to the National Football League PAC (Oct. 17, 2008)

Adam Gase (head coach)

2018 Contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Patriots

Robert Kraft (owner)

2018 contributions: $5,000 to the National Football League PAC (Sept. 19, 2017)

Notable previous contributions: $1,000 to David Cicilline, D-RI First District (June 2, 2010); $10,000 to Republican State Committee of Massachusetts (Oct. 2, 2003), $2,400 to Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY (April 15, 2010); $1,000 to Marco Rubio, R-Fla (Sept. 11, 2013)

Bill Belichick (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Tom Brady (quarterback)

2018 contributions: $5,000 to the NFLPA (Nov. 2, 2017)

Notable previous contributions: None

Jets

Woody Johnson (owner)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: $500,000 to Right to Rise USA—Jeb Bush PAC (March 1, 2015); $100,200 to the Republican National Committee (Nov. 10, 2016);$100,000 to the Cleveland 2016 Host Committee RNC (July 18, 2016); $58,500 to Right to Rise USA—Jeb Bush PAC (May 2, 2016); $61,200 to the Republican National Committee (June 29, 2016); $33,400 to the Republican National Committee (June 29, 2016); $2,700 to Donald Trump (June 29, 2016); $2,700 to Donald Trump (June 29, 2016)

Mike Maccagnan (GM)

2018 Contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Todd Bowles (head coach)

2018 Contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Ravens

Steve Bisciotti (owner)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: $10,000 to the Republican National Committee (Oct. 25, 2000); $10,000 to the Republican State Central Committee, Maryland (June 2, 2006); $2,500 to Tom Carper, Democratic senator from Delaware (Feb. 10, 2012); $1,000 to George H.W. Bush, 41st President of the United States (Aug. 4, 1992)

Eric Decosta (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: $250 to Adam Cote, Democratic candidate for first congressional district of Maine (June 22, 2007)

John Harbaugh (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Bengals

Mike Brown (owner)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: $1,000 to Mike DeWine, former Republican senator, current attorney general of Ohio (May 12, 2003, June 13, 1997, Jan. 13, 1997, April 15, 2002, May 20, 1994, Dec. 30, 1996, May 10, 2001); $1,000 to Steve Chabot, Republican representative, OH-1 (June 13, 1996, two on June 5, 1997); $1,000 to Paul Hackett, Democratic candidate for OH-2 (July 4, 2005); $300 to the Democratic party of Ohio (June 2, 2006)

Marvin Lewis (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Browns GM John Dorsey (left) and owner Jimmy Haslam. Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Browns

Jimmy Haslam (owner)

2018 contributions: $14,600 to the National Republican Congressional Committee (June 16, 2017); $10,000 to the Republican party of Tennessee (Dec. 31, 2017); $10,000 to Cleveland Forward PAC—committee developed to aid in the reelection of Democratic Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson; $5,400 to Marsha Blackburn, Republican representative from Tennessee’s seventh district (March 28, 2018); $5,400 to Dean Heller, Republican senator from Nevada (June 30, 2018); $5,000 to the National Association of Truck Stop Operators (June 11, 2018); $5,000 to the Prosperity Action, PAC created by republican senator Paul Ryan (June 16, 2017); $4,600 to the Jobs, Opportunities and New Ideas PAC, created by Republican senator Joni Ernst of Iowa (Dec. 29, 2017); $2,700 to Josh Mandel, Republican senatorial candidate from Ohio (Dec. 26, 2017, Feb. 27, 2018); $2,700 to George Holding, Republican representative, NC-2 (March 12, 2018); $2,700 to Peter Roskam, Republican representitive from Illinois-6 (Sept. 26, 2018); $2,700 to Joni Ernst, Republican senator from Iowa (July 19, 2018); $2,700 to Anthony Gonzalez, Republican congressional candidate from Ohio (Aug. 25, 2017); $2,700 to Carlos Curbelo, Republican representative, FLA-26 (Sept. 30, 2018); $2,700 to Rick Scott, Republican governor of Florida (June 11, 2018); $2,700 to John Rose, Republican congressional candidate from Tennessee-6 (Sept. 27, 2017); $2,700 to Paul Ryan, Republican senator of Wisconsin (June 22, 2017); $2,700 to Erik Paulsen, Republican congressman from Minnesota-3 (Sept. 30, 2018); $2,700 to Mitt Romney, Senatorial candidate from Utah (June 25, 2018)

Notable previous donations: $37,500 to American Crossroads, a Republican PAC founded by former George W. Bush strategist Karl Rove (Aug. 24. 2012); $33,400 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (Dec. 31, 2013); $23,400 to the John Bolton Super PAC (Oct. 14, 2014)

John Dorsey (GM)

2018 contributions: none

Notable previous contributions: $500 to Mark Green, Republican Wisconsin congressional candidate, WI-6 (July 22, 2004)

Steelers

Kevin Colbert (GM)

2018 Contributions: $3,400 to the North Side Good Government Committee, a Steelers-focused PAC (May 25, 2017, April 16, 2018)

Notable previous contributions: Eight other donations between $3,000-$3,500 to the North Side Good Government Committee.

Mike Tomlin (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: $30,000 to the DNC Services Corp (Nov. 4, 2011); $25,000 to the DNC Services Corp (June 20, 2016); $2,700 to Hillary Clinton, Democratic presidential candidate (April 20, 2016).

Texans

Bob McNair (owner)

2018 contributions: $1,000,000 to the Congressional Leadership Fund “a super PAC exclusively dedicated to protecting and strengthening the Republican Majority in the House of Representatives; $1,000,000 to the Senate Leadership Fund (June 11, 2018); $101,700 to the National Republican Congressional Committee (June 14, 2018); $101,700 to the Republican National Committee (April 3, 2017); $101,700 to the Republican National Committee (June 14, 2018)

*McNair donated to the Republican National Committee six more times and the Congressional Committee once more at $33,900.

His list of 2018 donations, all Republican, is too long to fit on the page. Results can be found here.

Notable previous donations: $2,000,000 to the Great America PAC, which promises: “Donald Trump will rebuild our military and make America respected again in the world, beat radical Islam, and stop the scourge of illegal immigration.”; $1,000,000 to the Congressional Leadership fund (July 9, 2016); $1,000,000 to the Senate leadership fund (April 30, 2015); $500,000 to the Conservative solutions PAC (Aug. 24, 2015); $500,000 to the Unintimidated PAC, Scott Walker for president, June 23, 2015); $500,000 to CARLY for America Committee, Carly Fiorina for president (Sept. 17, 2015); $500,000 to the RIGHT TO RISE, USA, Jeb Bush PAC (June 29, 2015); $500,000 to the Security is Strength: Lindsey Graham for president PAC (June 5, 2015); $500,000 to the Keep The Promise PAC: a group funded almost entirely by $13.5 million from Republican megadonor Robert Mercer. “The super PAC will now focus primarily on advertising opposing Hillary Clinton as opposed to supporting Trump, according to spokeswoman Kristina Hernandez, a decision made to give Trump-skeptical donors more comfort in contributing.”; $500,000 to the Pursuing America’s Greatness PAC: Mike Huckabee for President.

Brian Gaine (GM)

2018 contributions: none

Notable previous contributions: none

Bill O’Brien (head coach)

2018 contributions: none

Notable previous contributions: none

Colts

Jim Irsay (owner)

2018 Contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: $25,000 to the Senate Majority PAC (Nov. 4, 2016); $8,000 to the Democratic Party of Marion County (Oct. 14, 2005, Aug. 14, 2006); $5,000 to the Indiana Democratic Congressional Victory Committee (May 5, 2012, April 15, 2011); $2,500 to the Republican National Committee (Sept. 15, 2000); $2,500 to Tom Carper, Democratic senator from Delaware (Feb. 10, 2012)

Chris Ballard (GM)

2018 donations: None

Notable previous donations: None

Chuck Pagano (head coach)

2018 donations: None

Notable previous donations: None

Jaguars

Shad Khan (owner)

2018 contributions: $2,700 to Alvin Brown, former Democratic mayor of Jacksonville, current candidate for FLA-5 congressional district (June 30, 2018); $2,700 to John Rutherford, Republican congressman, FLA-4 (March 31, 2017)

Notable previous contributions: $25,000 to the Senate Majority PAC (Oct. 25, 2016); $2,600 to Clay Aiken, Democratic congressional candidate from North Carolina (Aug. 26, 2014); $2,500 to Mitt Romney, Republican presidential candidate (Aug. 15, 2012)

Dave Caldwell (GM)

2018 donations: None

Notable previous donations: None

Tom Coughlin (EVP)

2018 donations: None

Notable previous donations: $250 to the Republican National Committee (May 23, 2006)

Doug Marrone (head coach)

2018 donations: None

Notable previous donations: None

Titans

Amy Adams Strunk (owner)

2018 Contributions: $5,000 to the National Football League PAC (Dec. 27, 2017)

Notable previous contributions: $1,600 to Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States (July 12, 2016); $2,700 to Rob Portman, Republican U.S. senator from Ohio (July 26, 2016); $1,000 to the Republican National Committee (June 25, 2014)

Jon Robinson (GM)

2018 contributions: none

Notable previous contributions: none

Mike Vrabel (head coach)

2018 contributions: none

Notable previous contributions: none

Broncos

John Elway (GM, President of Football Operations)

2018 Donations: $10,000 to the Colorado Republican Committee (Aug. 28, 2018); $1,700 to Mike Coffman, Republican representative of the Colorado sixth district (May 23, 2018); $1,000 to Mike Coffman, Republican representative of the Colorado sixth district (Feb. 9, 2018); $250 to Karen Handel, Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia sixth district (April 22, 2017)

Notable previous donations: $17,700 to the Republican National Committee (Aug. 12, 2008); $4,675 to the Republican Party of Idaho (Nov. 2, 2012); $4,675 to the Republican state committee of Massachusetts (Nov. 1, 2012); $2,300 to John McCain, Republican candidate for president (May 29, 2008, April 29, 2008); $2,300 to Rudy Guliani, Republican candidate for president (March 31, 2007); $1,500 to Mitt Romney, Republican candidate for president (Oct. 24, 2012)

Vance Joseph (head coach)

2018 Donations: None

Notable previous donations: None

Chiefs

Clark Hunt (owner)

2018 contributions: $2,700 to the Senate conservatives fund (Aug. 24, 2018); $575 to Matt Rosendale, Republican senatorial candidate from Montana (Oct. 30, 2017); $2,700 to John Cornyn, Republican senator from Texas (April 13, 2017); $575 to Patrick Morrisey, Republican senatorial candidate from West Virginia (Oct. 30, 2017); $575 to Josh Hawley, Republican senatorial candidate from Missouri (Oct. 30, 2017); $575 to Josh Mandel, Republican senatorial candidate from Ohio (Oct. 30, 2017); $200 to the Legacy Political Fund, a “faith-based, conservative hybrid PAC” based in Dallas.

Notable previous contributions: $7,700 to the National Republican Congressional Committee (Oct. 6, 2016); $2,700 to Marco Rubio, Republican senator from Florida, (Sept. 2, 2016); $2,700 to Paul Ryan, Republican senator from Wisconsin (Oct. 6, 2016)

John Dorsey (GM)

2018 Donations: None

Notable previous donations: None

Andy Reid (head coach)

2018 Donations: None

Notable previous donations: None

Chargers

Dean Spanos (owner)

2018 Donations: $2,700 to Darrell Issa, Republican U.S. Representative for California's 49th congressional district; $2,300 to Darrell Issa, Republican U.S. Representative for California's 49th congressional district (April 12, 2017)

Notable previous donations: $5,400 to Joe Heck, Republican member of U.S. House of Representatives from Nevada’s third district (June 9, 2016); $5,000 to the 21st century freedom PAC, a political action committee headed by former Republican governor of N.Y., George Pataki (Dec. 2, 2005); $2,700 to Joe Heck, Republican, U.S. House of Representatives from Nevada's third district (June 9, 2016); $2,300 to Sandy Treadwell, former N.Y. republican secretary of state (June 6, 2007)

Tom Telesco (GM)

2018 donations: None

Notable previous donations: None

Anthony Lynn (head coach)

2018 donations: None

Notable previous donations: None

Raiders

Mark Davis (owner)

2018 contributions: $5,000 to the National Football League PAC (Dec. 28, 2017)

Notable previous contributions: $5,000 to the National Football League (Nov. 17, 2016)

Reggie McKenzie (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Jon Gruden (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: $250 to Mitt Romney, Republican presidential candidate (May 30, 2012); $350 to Mitt Romney, Republican presidential candidate (Oct. 22, 2012); $2,500 to George Allen, Republican senatorial candidate (April 23, 2012)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Cowboys

Jerry Jones (Owner)

2018 contributions: $2,700 to Pete Sessions, Republican congressman (Feb. 1, 2018; Sept. 24, 2018)

Notable previous contributions: $200,000 to America Leads PAC, “a single-candidate super PAC in support of Chris Christie (Jan. 26, 2016); $25,000 to National Republican Congressional Committee (Oct. 18, 2016); $25,000 to the National Republican senatorial committee (Oct. 12, 2007); $23,900 to the Republican National Committee (May 29, 2008); $3,000 to Democratic congressional campaign committee (Nov. 4, 1996); $2,300 to John McCain, Republican presidential candidate (March 30, 2007; May 31, 2008)

Jason Garrett (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Giants

John Mara (owner)

2018 contributions: $5,000 to the National Football League PAC (Sept. 7, 2017)

Notable previous contributions: $1,000 to Orrin Hatch, Republican senator, Utah (June 10, 2015)

Dave Gettleman (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Pat Shurmur (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Eagles

Jeffrey Lurie (Owner)

2018 contributions: $5,000 to National Football League PAC (Dec. 29, 2017)

Notable previous contributions: $10,000 to Democratic party of Pennsylvania (Oct. 25, 2010); $10,000 to Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (Nov. 30, 2007); $2,700 to Hillary Clinton, Democratic Presidential candidate (April 29, 2015); $2,500 to Claire McCaskill, Democratic senator of Missouri (May 25, 2011); $2,500 to Ben Cardin, Democratic senator of Maryland (June 29, 2012); $2,500 to Tom Carper, Democratic senator of Delaware (Feb. 10, 2012)

Howie Roseman (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: $2,700 to John Kasich, Republican presidential candidate (Nov. 5, 2015)

Doug Pederson (head coach)

2018 Contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: $250 Chris D. Gorman, election unclear (March 31, 2008)

Redskins

Dan Snyder (Owner)

2018 Contributions: $2,700 (republican senator, Utah, Feb. 26, 2018)

Notable previous contributions: $19,800 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (Oct. 2, 2014); $10,000 to the Republican Party of Virginia (Oct. 3, 2012); $9,600 to the National Republican Congressional Committee (July 14, 2011), $9,600 to the National Republican Congressional Committee (Sept. 4, 2012); $9,600 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (Sept. 8, 2012); $9,600 to the National Republican Congressional Committee (Sept. 4, 2012), $2,600 to Mark Warner, Democratic senator of Virginia (Dec. 6, 2013); $2,500 to Mitt Romney, Republican presidential candidate (April 8, 2012); $2,300 to John McCain, Republican presidential candidate (Dec. 12, 2008).

Doug Williams (Senior VP of Player Personnel)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Jay Gruden (Head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Bears

Virginia Halas McCaskey (owner)

2018 contributions: $5,000 to the National Football League PAC

Notable previous contributions: $2,300 to Keith S. Fimian, Republican nominee, VA-11 (Oct. 23, 2007, June 30, 2008); $2,100 to Peter Roskam, Republican representative, IL-6 (Oct. 27, 2006); $2,000 to the Family-PAC, “initiated in 2000 to support pro-life and fiscally conservative Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate and House,” (Sept. 29, 2009).

Ryan Pace (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None

Matt Nagy (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None

Lions

Martha Firestone Ford (owner)

2018 contributions: $5,000 (National Football League PAC); $1,000 (John James, Republican senatorial candidate, Michigan (July 25, 2018); $5,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee, 01-27-2017)

Notable previous contributions: $20,000 to the Republican national committee (Nov. 5, 1992); $5,000 to the Republican national committee (Oct. 27, 2000); $1,000 to Paul Ryan, Republican senator, Wisconsin (May 23, 2016); $1,000 to Terri Lynn Land, Republican senatorial candidate (June 30,2014); $1,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee, June 6, 2011); $5,000 to the Republican party of Michigan (May 30, 2010); $500 to Marco Rubio, Republican senator, Florida (Oct. 21, 2010); $500 to Michelle Bachmann, former Republican representative, Minnesota (Oct. 18, 2010)

Bob Quinn (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None

Matt Patricia (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None

Packers

Brian Gutekunst (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None

Mike McCarthy (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None

Vikings

Zygmunt "Zygi" Wilf (Owner)

2018 contributions: $2,700 to Tom Malinowski, Democratic candidate for NJ-7 (June 27, 2018); $2,700 (Amy Klobuchar, Democratic Senator, Minnesota (June 6, 2018)

Notable previous contributions: $26,200 to the DNC Services Corp. (Oct. 31, 2008); $25,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (Feb. 21, 2012); $25,000 to the DNC Services Corp (Oct. 25, 2006); $15,300 to the DNC Services Corp (Oct. 17, 2016); $10,000 to the DNC Services Corp (2009); $2,700 to Hillary Clinton, Democratic presidential candidate, Oct. 17, 2016); $2,500 to Al Franken, former Democratic senator, Minnesota (Nov. 3, 2014)

Rick Spielman (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None

Mike Zimmer (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None

Falcons

Arthur Blank (owner)

2018 contributions: $5,400 to the Democratic party of Montana (Sept. 28, 2018); $2,700 to Jon Tester, Democratic senator, Montana, Oct. 20, 2017)

Notable previous contributions: $32,400 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (April 16, 2013); $28,500 to the DNC Services Corp (July 29, 2008); $25,000 to the DNC Services Corp (Oct. 7, 2016); $10,000 to the Georgia Federal Elections Committee, PAC operated by Kip Carr, the treasurer of Georgia’s Democratic Party, (Feb. 22, 2008, May 13, 2003, Sept. 19, 2006, Dec 30, 2013, Sept. 26, 3014, Sept. 21, 2005); $10,000 to the Republican Party of Georgia (Oct. 1, 2008); $10,000 to the Republican Party of Georgia (Oct. 2, 2008); $2,700 to Hillary Clinton, Democratic presidential candidate (July 5, 2016)

Thomas Dimitroff

2018 contributions: $500 to the National Football League PAC Dec. 27, 2017)

Notable previous contributions: $500 to the People for Bikes PAC, which “meets regularly with members of Congress and the administration to tout the significant societal and economic benefits of bicycling while promoting pro-bike legislation.” (Sept. 12, 2014)

Dan Quinn

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Panthers

David Tepper (Owner)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: $500,000 to New Day for America PAC, supporting Republican presidential candidate John Kasich (April 1, 2016); $375,000 to Restore Our Future PAC, supporting Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (March 17, 2016); $250,000 to New Day for America PAC (March 17, 2016); $250,000 to Right to Rise, USA PAC supporting Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush (May 26, 2015); $150,000 to American Unity PAC, a “federal super PAC dedicated to protecting and promoting Republicans who support LGBT freedom” (Aug. 16, 2012); $30,800 to the Republican National Committee (May 2, 2012); $23,619 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (May 11, 2007)

Marty Hurney (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Ron Rivera (Head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Saints

Gayle Benson (owner)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: $30,800 to the Republican National Committee (Aug. 27, 2012); $12,500 to the fund for Louisiana’s future, a Super PAC devoted to Republican Louisiana senator David Vitter (Dec. 30, 2014, April 10, 2015); $3,550 to the Republican party of Idaho (Nov. 2, 2012); $3,550 to the Republican State Committee of Massachusetts; $2,700 to Jeb Bush, Republican presidential candidate (Dec. 9, 2015)

Mickey Loomis (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: $2,000 to the Republican National Committee (May 28, 2004); $1,000 to David Vitter, Louisiana republican senator (Feb. 21, 2004)

Sean Payton (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Buccaneers

Glazer co-chairs (owners)

2018 contributions: $58,219, $35,284, $33,900 an $24,701 to the Republican National Committee (April 25, 2018)

Notable previous contributions: $2,700 to Charlie Crist, Democratic representative, FLA-13 (Sept. 22, 2017, March 29, 2017); $10,000 to the Republican party of Florida (Sept. 18, 2014); $7,500 to the Republican party of Virginia (Nov. 27, 2012); $2,700 to Hillary Clinton, Democratic presidential candidate (Sept. 13, 2016, May 25, 2016); $2,700 to Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate (May 25, 2016)

Jason Licht (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Dirk Koetter (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous contributions: None

Cardinals GM Steve Keim (left) and president Michael Bidwill Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cardinals

Michael Bidwill (owner)

2018 contributions: $2,700 to Rick Scott, Republican governor of Florida (July 21, 2018); $2,700 to Martha McSally, Republican congresswoman, AZ-2 (June 5, 2018); $2,700 to Steve Smith, Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives (April 9, 2018); $500 to Andy Biggs, Republican representative, AZ-5 (April 9, 2018); $2,700 to Greg Stanton, former Democratic mayor of Phoenix, current candidate for House of Representatives, AZ-9; $1,000 to David Perdue, Republican senator from Georgia (March 26, 2018); $2,700 to Debbie Lesko, Republican member of the United States House of Representatives, AZ-8; $2,700 toPhil Lovas, Republican special election candidate, AZ-8 (Dec. 30, 2017); $2,700 to Lea Marquez Peterson, Republican candidate for house of representatives, AZ-2.

Notable previous contributions: $30,800 to the Republican National Committee (Oct. 31, 2011, Feb. 25, 2011); $28,500 (Republican National Committee (June 30, 2008); $12,500 to the Republican National Committee (Oct. 28, 2010); $7,000 to the Democratic party of Arizona (Dec. 6, 2005); $5,500 to the Democratic party of Arizona (May 19, 2004); $4,800 to the Republican party of Wisconsin (July 1, 2008); $4,800 to the Republican party of Minnesota (June 30, 2008)

Steve Keim (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None

Steve Wilks (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None

Rams

Stan Kroenke (owner)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: $220,000 to the Republican National State Elections Committee (Oct. 19, 2000); $33,400 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (Oct. 12, 2016); $25,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (Sept. 27, 2006); $2,500 to Claire McCaskill, Democratic senator, Missouri (May 25, 2011); $2,000 to Peter Coors, Republican senatorial candidate (Aug. 18, 2004)

Les Snead (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None

Sean McVay (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None

49ers

Jed York (owner)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: $2,500 to Kevin McCarthy, Republican U.S. representative, CA-23 (Oct. 7, 2011)

John Lynch (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: $1,000 to George W. Bush, Republican presidential candidate (Sept. 8, 2004)

Kyle Shanahan (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None

Seahawks

John Schneider (GM)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None

Pete Carroll (head coach)

2018 contributions: None

Notable previous donations: None