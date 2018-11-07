Dez Bryant Gets Opportunity For Revenge vs. Cowboys on Nov. 29

The Nov. 29 contest between New Orleans and Dallas will be must-watch.

By Jenna West
November 07, 2018

After a long wait, Dez Bryant is reportedly getting his chance to play against the Dallas Cowboys this season.

Bryant and the New Orleans Saints have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal, which he is expected to sign Thursday.

The Saints and the Cowboys will meet on Nov. 29 in Dallas at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox.

Bryant, 30, has been on the open market since being released by the Cowboys in April. After being cut, the wide receiver tweeted that he will "always love" Cowboys fans and that the move "wasn't his decision." He also went on to tweet how the move was "very personal," saying, "If I didn't have my edge I got it now [sic]."

Bryant later retweeted a couple of reporters' suggestions that he should sign with a team that will play against Dallas.

In eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant recorded three straight seasons with at least 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2012 to 2014. However, the three-time Pro Bowler has battled foot and knee injuries in recent years. Bryant had just 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Despite the drop in his numbers, Bryant is guaranteed to put on a good show when he returns to Dallas later this month.

