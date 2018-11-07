The New Orleans Saints have signed wide receiver Dez Bryant to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He will reportedly sign the contract on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal will run through the end of this season. Bryant 'wanted to prove what he can do and become a free agent again', Schefter reports.

The news comes after the Saints brought Bryant in for a workout on Tuesday. New Orleans also worked out veteran receivers Brandon Marshall and Kamar Aiken.

Bryant, 30, was on the open market after being released by Dallas in April. The three-time Pro Bowler played eight seasons in Dallas and recorded three straight seasons of at least 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2012 to 2014. He has battled foot and knee injuries in recent years. Bryant had just 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns last season in 16 games played.

Bryant's addition helps the Saints (7–1) build on a thin receiving core. Pro Bowler Michael Thomas has 70 catches for 880 yards and five touchdowns this season, but production has been shaky outside of Thomas's performance. Veteran wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury last month and newly signed receiver Cameron Meredith has seen no targets over the last three games.

The Saints play the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Bryant will face the Cowboys on Nov. 29.