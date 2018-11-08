Will Le’Veon Bell Return to Pittsburgh? Tracking the Steelers RB’s Moves

Find out all the news and rumors about Le'Veon Bell before 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 08, 2018

Le'Veon Bell has until Tuesday to report to the Steelers to be eligible to play this season. 

The two-time All-Pro running back is in the middle of a contract dispute with the team. Bell has sat out the first nine weeks of the regular season and has not signed his franchise tender for the season. The 26-year-old was set to make $14.5 million this season, but he has lost $855,529 for very week he's missed so far.

Last season, Bell rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 85 receptions for 655 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers are 5-2-1 this season and play the Panthers on Thursday.

Here are some of the latest rumors regarding Bell:

• Bell is apparently back in Pittsburgh. He was seen playing basketball at an L.A. Fitness club in the city Tuesday night. (ESPN)

• Bell sent cryptic tweets that were upside down on Wednesday night, saying "I'm not apologizing for what I believe is right for myself, family, and the rest of my peers, period." (Twitter)

• Pittsburgh might place the transition tag on Bell. (ESPN Adam Schefter)

• Bell isn't expected to play in Week 10, and he may sit out the entire season. (ESPN)

