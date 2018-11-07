Report: Le'Veon Bell Spotted Playing Basketball at Pittsburgh Gym

There is no indication Le'Veon Bell has visited the Steelers' facility.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 07, 2018

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is apparently back in Pittsburgh. ESPN reports Bell was seen playing basketball at an L.A. Fitness club in the city Tuesday night.

According to ESPN, despite the video, there is no indication Bell visited the Steelers' facility.

The two-time All-Pro running back is in the middle of a contract dispute with the team. Bell has sat out the first nine weeks of the regular season and has not signed his franchise tender for the season. Bell has until Tuesday, Nov. 13 to report to the team to be eligible to play this season. 

The 26-year-old was set to make $14.5 million this season, but he has lost $855,529 for very week he's missed so far.

Bell has played five seasons with Pittsburgh since getting drafted by the organization in the second round in 2013 out of Michigan State. Last season, Bell rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 85 receptions for 655 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers are 5-2-1 this season with replacement running back James Connor recording 706 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The team plays the Panthers on Thursday.

